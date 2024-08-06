National Night out starts tonight at 5 in Tautphaus park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting community members to attend National Night Out on Tuesday night, August 6th.

National Night Out is an annual national community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

On Tuesday, August 6th from 5 – 8 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers will be at Tautphaus Park to meet with Idaho Falls families and community members.

IFPD will have officers from the Patrol Bureau, the SWAT team, K9 unit, Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team, the Idaho Falls Region 7 Bomb Squad, Emergency Communications Officers (dispatch), and other areas of the department in attendance.

The IFPD Crime Scene Investigations team will be handing out Child ID Kits. Officers will bring Patrol vehicles, a SWAT vehicle, and other specialty equipment for “show-and-tell.”

The Lost River Smokehouse will also be at National Night Out with pulled pork sandwiches for the first 250 people.