STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Custer County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in Stanley to prepare for evacuation as a fire burns near Stanley Lake.

As of the latest update, Stanley zone 1 is currently in "Set" status, but needs to be ready to evacuate if it switches to 'Go' status by 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Stanley Zone 2 is at 'Ready' status.

To get the Code Red alerts, text Custer to 99411.