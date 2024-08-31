Fish Creek Fire conditions prevent firing operations

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) – The conditions on August 30 were not conducive to firing operations. While it is unclear when those operations can take place, the hope is that firing operations can take place as early as today, August 31.

Moreover, a press release from the Fish Creek Fire points out that there is “a joint Closure Order for the fire area, that has been issued by the Bridger-Teton and Shoshone National Forests for public and firefighter safety. Please do not enter the closure area or use the Forest Roads that are closed.

The Fish Creek Area, Roads, and Trails Closure Order (map) has been established for public and

firefighter safety in the fire area. Full details can also be found at

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/btnf/alerts-notices.

Fremont County: Brooks Lake, Pinnacle Drive and Breccia Drive area remain in the Level 2 Evacuation notice. A Level 2 Evacuation means “Be Set” to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. See the alert notice on the Fremont County Fire Protection District Facebook page.”

The Fish Creek Fire is 39% complete and has grown to 11,507 acres on August 31.