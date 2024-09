IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a brush fire at the 1000 block of Grassland Drive that involved a shed, some trees, and a harvested field.

The initial call was at 5:25 p.m. and the cause is currently unknown.

Local News 8 left the scene as fire crews double-checked hot spots in the nearby field and structure to make sure all was out and no embers were left.