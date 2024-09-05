Brand new $2.5 million ride at the Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Local News 8's Seth Ratliff was also at the fair to see some of the rides.

Seth began from the top of the fair itself...the Ferris wheel, where he had a bird's eye view of all the rides below...

It doesn't matter how old you are. If you're a thrill seeker there is something for you at the eastern Idaho state fair.

For the group of dancing daredevils, the turbo took the cake!

“You go up really high, it makes your stomach go...because you go upside down! it's a 120ft tall and it's spinning. you get a multiple gs, so you're feeling it,” said the downtown dancers, Blackfoot.

But according to carnival owner Sean Butler, the most popular ride might just be the XXL.

The brand-new ride cost 2.5 million dollars to build, and you can only find it at 3 carnivals in the country.

“It already stands at 100ft tall. and then it swings at 150ft in the air when it gets to its apex. this is what we can bring to Idaho that nobody else can bring. we're excited to bring it here,” said Butler.

According to thrill-seekers Milo and Riley of Rigby, “I think it'll be one of my top favorites now. it's a lot of pressure, but it's fun and it goes high. You think it'll go all the way around it? It doesn't. Don't be scared. As long as you eat a funnel cake after the ride, you'll be all right.”

But if you're more faint of heart like myself, the fair has plenty of slow rides for you as well.

including the ever-popular Ferris wheel.