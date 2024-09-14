A classic car show with an important purpose in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The car show was set up in hopes of bringing awareness to suicide prevention.

A few car clubs from Salt Lake and Boise made their way to Eastern Idaho with cars from all different time eras, with some of them in prime condition.

We spoke with one of the car owners and one of the people involved in setting up, Gambriel Huitron.

“So I'm here with a Lower Life, Car Club in Idaho Falls, we have joint unique reflections of Idaho Falls today. Doing a little car meet and cruse this evening here, and, basically, we put this little event together because we're trying to get an annual car show put together here in Idaho Falls, where we basically feature some of the Idaho lowriders, all the different cool cars that happened down here. so, yeah, it's just a good little, good little, sample of where you guys can expect,” said Huitron.

The car show took place Saturday, September 14th.

Another show is planned for later that same month in Pocatello.