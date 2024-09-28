Grease Monkey had free car seat safety checks in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Grease Monkey held a free car seat safety check September 28th at their Idaho Falls location on Channing Way.

Workers from Little Defenders, Inc. there demonstrated how to properly install your child's car seat.

They also checked car seats and made sure they were up to standard.

Representatives from Little Defenders, Inc. who were doing the inspections, say parents should be cautious when buying a car seat online.

They say some car seats may not meet the safety requirements as those sold in stores.

If you missed today's safety check, you can still head over to your local Grease Monkey and have your kid's seats inspected and installed.

You can learn more about car seat safety at https://www.ldefenders.org/