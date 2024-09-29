Skip to Content
Bonneville County Republican Party to host forum on ranked choice voting/open primaries 

September 29, 2024
Published 4:51 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Bonneville County Republican Party) – The public forum will be held at the Snake River Events Center at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls, Idaho, on September 30th at 7:00 p.m.

Two speakers will be featured during the public forum: Hyrum Erickson will speak in favor of Prop 1, and Nick Contos will speak in opposition.

A Q&A session will follow their presentations.

A "yes* vote supports the establishment of open primaries and ranked-choice voting for general

elections, which applies to congressional, gubernatorial, state, and county elected offices.

A "no" vote opposes the establishment of open primaries and ranked-choice voting for general

elections, maintaining that all political party candidates for federal, state, district, and county elective offices must be nominated via primary election.

