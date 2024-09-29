Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Duchess Drive

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFFD RELEASE) — Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday evening in the 2000 block of Duchess Drive.

Around 7:30 p.m., a resident at the home called 911 and reported a possible fire after eradicating rodents in the yard. They reported not knowing if anything was on fire, but the siding had melted.

The initial engine dispatched arrived and discovered smoke coming from under the single-story manufactured home. The call was then upgraded to a first alarm structure fire, sending an additional two engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.

As firefighters began pulling off the siding and skirting of the home, the material had charing, embers and showed signs of active smoldering. Thermal imaging cameras verified high amounts of heat underneath the house.

Water was applied into the crawlspace while insulation, siding, and other materials were pulled away from the house.

In total, IFFD responded with three engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief, a total of 19 firefighters.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Damages are estimated to be around $5,000.