With 34 days till the election, early voting has already started for some

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We are 34 days from election day, and there are only 9 days left for you to pre-register to vote.

Local News 8’s Ariel Jensen visited the Bonneville County elections office today.

I learned the last day to pre-register is October 11th.

Right now over 61-thousand voters are registered in Bonneville County.

Which is close to how many people voted in 2020.

I also learned it's easier to pre-register than in the past.

One way to register is to go to idahovotes.gov click the drop-down menu and choose "registering to vote" where you can sign up if you have a current Idaho driver's license.

If you're new to the state or have moved back, you may need to register at your local election office.

Bannock County has already started early voting.

Other counties will begin by October 21st.