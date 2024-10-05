Gems in the ‘Gem State’ could be bought today at the Annual Gem And Mineral Rock Sale

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds gathered at the Idaho Falls fairgrounds October 5th for an event focused on mineral lovers. Anyone interested in geology science got the chance to showcase, educate, and sell their rocks.

Members of the Gem and Minerals Society of Idaho Falls also hosted its annual gem and mineral rock sale.

Those who attended got to check out all sorts of concrete crafts, from decorative paperweights, jewelry, and "rockin" picture frames made by artisans and hobbyists.

Market events like this allow rock collectors to travel and make a living doing what they love.

The rock market itself has been going on for almost half a century.