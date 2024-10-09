Skip to Content
Top Stories

East Idaho Aquarium director responds to claims of animal mistreatment

KIFI
By
today at 4:56 PM
Published 5:07 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday, October 7th Local News 8 published a month-long investigation, looking into claims of animal mistreatment at the East Idaho Aquarium.

The aquarium director we interviewed has seemingly responded to the story over social media.

Arron Faires wrote “I sincerely apologize for any shortcomings we’ve experienced along the way. We are dedicated to the well-being of our animals, with a veterinarian who regularly checks on them and provides invaluable insights.”

Later in the post, Arron Faires writes, “We understand that the number of animal deaths has been concerning, and we are committed to improving our systems and hiring qualified team members to provide the best care possible.”

Faires says that looking ahead, they've recognized the need to invest in a facility designed for an aquarium. Specifically, a facility that offers proper ventilation, stable floors, and adequate water storage.

In our investigation, Local News 8 found evidence of hundreds of animal deaths at the aquarium every year, including over 700 deaths in 2021 alone.

See our investigation here:

See the aquarium post here:

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content