East Idaho Aquarium director responds to claims of animal mistreatment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday, October 7th Local News 8 published a month-long investigation, looking into claims of animal mistreatment at the East Idaho Aquarium.

The aquarium director we interviewed has seemingly responded to the story over social media.

Arron Faires wrote “I sincerely apologize for any shortcomings we’ve experienced along the way. We are dedicated to the well-being of our animals, with a veterinarian who regularly checks on them and provides invaluable insights.”

Later in the post, Arron Faires writes, “We understand that the number of animal deaths has been concerning, and we are committed to improving our systems and hiring qualified team members to provide the best care possible.”

Faires says that looking ahead, they've recognized the need to invest in a facility designed for an aquarium. Specifically, a facility that offers proper ventilation, stable floors, and adequate water storage.

In our investigation, Local News 8 found evidence of hundreds of animal deaths at the aquarium every year, including over 700 deaths in 2021 alone.

