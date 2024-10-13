Sheriff’s Deputies have reopened closed intersection after crash knocks down power lines

UPDATE: The intersection is now open for traffic.



BONNEVILLE COUNTY (BONNEVILLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)-Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating an injury crash at the intersection of S. Ammon Rd and 65th S that has the road closed in all 4 directions due to live power lines down.



Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to the area at 11:15am finding two vehicles that collided in the intersection, which also brought down a power pole and lines at the intersection.



Rocky Mountain Power is on scene working to make the lines and area safe so vehicles can be towed, however it may be some time before that intersection is opened again.



Motorists are advised to avoid that area and utilize a different route from the intersections a mile outside of that area until it is cleared.

Residents living close by can communicate with Deputies blocking the road for directions to a safe route.



One vehicle involved was driven by a juvenile and the other occupied by an elderly couple who were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries at this time.



The crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.