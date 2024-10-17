Senator Risch on Death of Hamas Terrorist Sinwar

BOISE, Idaho (Senator Risch Press Release) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement on the elimination of Hamas terrorist Yahya Sinwar by Israeli Defense Forces:

“The world is a safer place today without Yahya Sinwar. Sinwar was responsible for the most significant murder of Jews since the Holocaust and the largest hostage crisis involving American citizens in the last 50 years. Terrorists have no place in this world, and deserve to be eliminated. In addition to Sinwar, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated two other high level Hamas terrorists. This is good news for the people of Israel, Gaza, and the free world. Sinwar plunged the Palestinian people into violence, and intentionally used innocent women and children in places like hospitals and schools as human shields.

“The region cannot move forward without the elimination of Hamas as a military entity. This is not easy to do, but the Israelis are doing it; that cannot be denied. The U.S. and our allies should do more to help the Israelis continue to cut off the head of the snake, and certainly stop trying to get in their way. Israel’s success will be a victory for the free world.”