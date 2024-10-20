Community All-Stars: A local bake sale for those affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – “This is about the people in Western North Carolina, my home, my people, where I come from,” Constance Hayworth expressed sadly.

Images from the devastation of Hurricane Helene and Milton hit Rexburg Baker, Constance Haworth, hard. She watched as floodwaters tore away at the communities she grew up in. “I'm not sure how they're going to ever recover from this. There are places that I went to as a child that aren't there anymore.”

But even 2000 miles away, she knew she had to find a way to help, so she turned to her passion for baking.

“I thought, Well, I wonder if I can reach out to all these ladies that I know that bake cakes in the area and that have their own little cake businesses and if we could all get together and, do you know, a big bake sale? And the response was overwhelming. That was what really brought me to tears,” said Haworth.

Over 40 local bakers spent the week mixing frosting and kneading to help those in need.

Natalie Dickson Aka, The Baking Ninja said “This time, I wasn't baking for myself. I was baking for other people, and it just felt really good to be able to serve and do something more than just earn money for myself.

Constance, with the help of her sugar sisters, was ready to give Southeast Idaho the kind of treat that dreams are made of. “It's like that build a dreams movie where if you build it, they'll come. I'm like, Okay, well, we baked it. I'm hoping they show up to buy it,” said Hayworth.

But people did, in force. Over 2000 treats were wrapped and ready to put smiles on the faces of those who wanted to buy them, but more importantly, to put dough in the hands of those who need it most.

The bake sale started at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and by 10:45 a.m. there wasn't a crumb left.

“I was here, set up at 8:00 a.m. and by 8:45 a.m. I was sold out,” said Julie Brizzee owner of Cakes and Treats By Julie Brizzee.

The final total raised was $19,428.14. So for this, our first Community All-Stars, we want to say thank you to Constance, the community of bakers, and everyone. who came out to make a life-changing difference for people in desperate need. You are all this week's Community all-stars.

Constance says she will keep us up to date on how the money is benefiting the community in North Carolina.

