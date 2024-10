BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A two-story home caught fire Tuesday night. The report came into dispatch about 7:42 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen attacking the flames from the outside of the house and running water lines from a distant hydrant. The home is located at 5811 East Sagewood Drive in the Ammon foothills.

One witness said the fire is believed to have started from a back porch/deck fireplace.