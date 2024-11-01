College of Eastern Idaho held a Day of the Dead celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) invited the public to come to celebrate 'Dia De Los Muertos' better known as the Day Of The Dead.

This is a holiday where people can honor family, friends, and loved ones who have passed on.

There was a community 'La Frenda' where the public came in and put up photos of those they loved who had passed away.

People who came to the festivities were able to get their faces painted, listen to good music, and eat some delicious food.

CEI says this event was not just for people of Hispanic culture, but for anyone wanting to join in on the fun.

Nancy Heryend the Event Coordinator said "This is an opportunity for you guys to learn about our beautiful culture. Hopefully, you will come to our future events that we will be hosting as the Unity Committee, and you can teach us a little bit about your culture because I think that that's the ingredient that's missing in our community is that awareness to the cultural awareness. And acceptance is a huge piece that I'm trying so hard to work on so that we can be better because we can always do that."

The event had such a great turnout that CEI plans to make this an annual event.