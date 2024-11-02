Two lost hunters were found in the Pine Canyon area

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/Fremont County Search & Rescue Release) – Two hunters were able to make a 911 call when they got disoriented while hunting in the Pine Canyon area of Fremont County on Friday, November 1.

Fremont County Dispatch was able to track the two mens phones and direct Members from Fremont County Search and Rescue (FCSAR) along with Fremont County Officers to them.

Crews used side-by-sides to get as far as possible and walked the rest of the way to their location.

Fremont County Search & Rescue reminds anyone enjoying summer/fall recreation activities whether hunting, fishing, camping, boating, ATVing, trail riding, biking, hiking, etc.

· Pay special attention to your location when recreating in Fremont County. Watch for landmarks etc. that could potentially help rescuers locate you.

· If you have a GPS, cell phone, FRS radio, etc. be sure to take them with you, but do not rely on them entirely for a safe rescue if you find yourself in trouble or stranded. Find the emergency channel for the area , if available. Make sure all members of your party are monitoring the same channel when you are with a group.

· Use extreme caution whether hunting, fishing, hiking, and/or water related activities. Fremont County has many canyons, hills, ravines, etc. and a person can quickly become disoriented and confused. The numerous waters-ways in the county are unpredictable and sometimes potentially dangerous and can quickly turn an enjoyable activity into disaster.

· Take necessary equipment, survival gear, etc. when venturing into the back country. Dress appropriately for your activities.

· Plan ahead. Make sure you know the area you are heading into before heading into it. If possible, avoid participating in activities without a buddy or companion. Tell someone where you are going and stick to that plan, narrow the area, and most of all let someone know WHERE you are planning to go and WHEN you are to return! If you find yourself in trouble, stop, take a look around you, make mental notes or write them down in relation to any features or landmarks that would assist in your rescue. Do not go any farther unless you are in danger. The farther you go, the more complicated and dangerous it is to get yourself to safety, making rescue efforts more difficult and dangerous.