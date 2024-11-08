A man in Utah falls 50 feet down a mine

IRON COUNTY, Utah (KIFI) — On November 5th, a 52-year-old man fell approximately 50 feet down a mine.

Iron County Search and Rescue shared the story of the rescue on their Facebook.

The Iron County Technical Ropes Rescue Team received a call out for the fall.

Life Flight left the scene to transport members from the Iron County Ropes Team and their gear to the scene.

Once on scene they descended the mine shaft where they could see the man had suffered head injuries from his fall.

The patient was transported with medical staff in a Deputy's patrol truck to the ambulance.