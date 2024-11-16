Early morning crash kills man near Swan Valley

This is a press release from Idaho State Police

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ISP) – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred just west of Swan Valley, Highway 26 at milepost 368.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a 53-year-old male from Victor, ID, was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in a 2003 GMC pickup when the vehicle left the south shoulder of the roadway and struck an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

ISP was assisted by Idaho Falls Fire.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.