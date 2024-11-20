Judge denies Lori Vallow’s request to withdraw from mental evaluation

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) – An Arizona judge has ordered Lori Vallow Daybell to finish her mental competency evaluation.

Lori Vallow's defense had moved to withdraw from the mental evaluation request on November 14, claiming that Vallow had no record of irrational behavior.

The presiding Judge pointed out in court on Nov. 20 that Vallow spent 10 months in a state hospital in Idaho due to her being unfit to stand trial.

The judge said that the Rule 11 process should continue.

Rule 11 requires the Forensic Services Division to evaluate the defendants’ competency in criminal cases.

However, due to possible bias from the current doctor tasked with the evaluation, a new doctor will be appointed.

Vallow-Daybell is facing charges related to the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

She is currently serving life in prison in Idaho for the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with the death of her current husband, Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell was sentenced to death earlier this year for his role in the deaths of Vallow-Daybell's children and his former wife.