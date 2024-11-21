Skip to Content
Volunteers from Bannock County share their experience helping with hurricane relief

today at 4:16 PM
Published 5:48 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina, some local volunteers traveled to the affected areas to help out.

On Thursday, three Bannock County volunteers shared their experiences helping with hurricane relief efforts.

Karen Trumball, Emma Iannacone, and Parker Williams told their stories at a local emergency planning committee meeting.

They discussed what they learned, and how Eastern Idaho can be better prepared for disaster.

Karen Trumbull volunteered to help in North Carolina from the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management.

She recalled her reaction when she was offered the chance to go help.

“I want to go. I've been watching the TikTok videos. I've been watching homes wash away and, sitting in Idaho, I couldn't do anything. I couldn't send them money, I couldn't send them support, but I could show up,” said Trumball.

Trumbull managed a warehouse that distributed donated goods to people after the hurricane.

She said that it was hard work but that she appreciated and enjoyed the experience of serving.

