Suspect rams patrol car during pursuit that ended with a PIT maneuver

From an Idaho State Police Press Release

IDAHO FALLS, Bonneville County (ISP Release) – Just before 10:30 a.m. this morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers conducted a traffic stop for a turn signal violation on US-20 near Old Butte Road in Idaho Falls. After the trooper contacted the driver and discovered he had an outstanding warrant, the driver of the 2006 Mazda 5 drove away and fled the scene. A pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, the male driver of the Mazda rammed a patrol car. Troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled on foot into a nearby field. Troopers quickly apprehended and arrested the driver, a 34-year-old male. He was found to have multiple warrants, including a felony robbery warrant out of Bannock County. He was booked into jail on probable cause for:

Felony Eluding

Felony Child Endangerment

Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Damage to State Property

Resisting and Obstructing Officers

Felony Warrants

The passengers, a 26-year-old female and a juvenile child, sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported for medical treatment and have since been released.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department assisted in the incident..

ISP continues to investigate the incident.