Runaway teen has been found safe after month long search

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff said in a release sent out on November 23rd that Jazzlyn Shepard has been found and is safe.

Jazzlyn was a 17 year-old runaway who had been missing for a little more than a month.

Following a verbal altercation with another resident, she ran away from a group home in Ammon on October 20th.

BCSO asked for the publics assistance in a press release on November 12th.

