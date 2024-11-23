Skip to Content
Top Stories

Runaway teen has been found safe after month long search

Jazzlyn Shepherd, 17, was reported missing on Oct. 20, 2024.
Bonneville County Sheriff
Jazzlyn Shepherd, 17, was reported missing on Oct. 20, 2024.
By
today at 2:04 PM
Published 2:27 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff said in a release sent out on November 23rd that Jazzlyn Shepard has been found and is safe.

Jazzlyn was a 17 year-old runaway who had been missing for a little more than a month.

Following a verbal altercation with another resident, she ran away from a group home in Ammon on October 20th.

BCSO asked for the publics assistance in a press release on November 12th.

You can read that release here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content