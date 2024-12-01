Fire in Rigby scorches entire house

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A total loss fire destroys a home in Rigby near Highway 84.

Local News 8 spoke with Central Fire Chief, Nic White, who said no one was home at the time of the fire.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. starting in the attic.

While the cause is still under investigation, 12 to 15 firefighters responded and were able to put it out completely in right around 15 minutes.

Central Fire sent out this press release

Central Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire, at 202 E 1st S Rigby. Jefferson County dispatch reported that all residents were out of the house.

Rigby, Central and Ririe Fire were dispatched to the house fire. The fire seemed to have started in the attic and spread throughout the attic of the structure. Rocky Mountain Power was dispatched to help isolate the power. Once the power was isolated, fire crew were able to start attacking the fire. Fire crews had fire knocked down and fire control around 2:15.

Hazards on scene that fire crews had to consider, downed power line that had falling down. Rigby City Police blocked off driveway.

House was total loss. Fire cause was suspected to be electrical issues.

Central Fire wants to thank Rigby City Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Rocky Mountain Power for their assistance in responding to this incident.