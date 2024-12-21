Car crashed into river near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal told Local News 8 that a vehicle had rolled over into the river at mile post 375 on Highway 26.

The accident happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, with Swan Valley Fire, Ambulance 9, ISP and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office all responding.

When emergency crews arrived, a man and woman were standing on top of the vehicle with non life threatening injuries.

Crews were able to help the occupants get to the bank of the river and from there, they were taken to an area hospital.

The Swan Valley Fire Chief would like to remind drivers to slow down and avoid distractions.