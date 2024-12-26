Man shoots brother during Christmas day argument

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (BCS) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man Christmas morning after he shot his brother during an altercation.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to a commercial building in the 3800 block of American Way just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located 38-year-old Rocky Allan Allred with an injury to his head, and his adult brother inside the building with a gunshot wound to the arm. Ambulance personnel transported the brother to the hospital for treatment and he was later released.

Deputies determined the two had been arguing inside the building and making threats to each other. During the altercation, Mr. Allred attempted to shoot his brother with a handgun. In an attempt to avoid being shot, the brother struck Mr. Allred in the head with a 2×4, which resulted in him being struck by a bullet in the arm.

Mr. Allred was treated for the wound to his head and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Aggravated Battery. No other injuries were reported, and Deputies are continuing the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.