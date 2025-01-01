Power outage reported in Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative posted on their Facebook about a power outage in Island Park.

Crews have been dispatched and are en-route.

Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative expects the outage to be restored within 2 hours but we will update with any information we see from Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative.

To see areas affected by the outage go to: https://outage.fallriverelectric.com/omswebmap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined