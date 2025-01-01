Skip to Content
Top Stories

Power outage reported in Island Park

MGN
By
New
today at 4:29 PM
Published 4:41 PM

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative posted on their Facebook about a power outage in Island Park.

Crews have been dispatched and are en-route.

Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative expects the outage to be restored within 2 hours but we will update with any information we see from Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative.

To see areas affected by the outage go to: https://outage.fallriverelectric.com/omswebmap/OMSWebMap.htm?clientKey=undefined

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content