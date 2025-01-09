IFPD on the hunt for driver that hit a building

The following is a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFPD) – Late in the evening of December 17th, this vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident. The driver struck the Manwaring Web Solutions Building at 545 W 19th Street. No one was hurt, but the building was damaged. We have a photo that shows the driver but we'd like to give that person an opportunity to come forward before we put his photo on social media. The vehicle appears to be a 2001-2005 BMW 330XI. If this was you, or you know who it was, please send us a message or give us a call. The phone number is (208)529-1200. Let the person answering know you need to speak with Officer Littlewood about case number 2024-48339.

As a reminder, Leaving the Scene of an Accident is a misdemeanor (so long as no one was hurt). If you hit someone's car, a building, or other property and no one is around to speak to, please call our non-emergency line. Getting in a crash isn't necessarily a crime. Failing to report it is.