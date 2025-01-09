Multi–vehicle crash halts traffic on Yellowstone Highway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – All the driving lanes on Yellowstone Highway were closed following an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The accident happened near the intersection of 49th North and Yellowstone Highway around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles were involved, but when Local News 8 arrived, three vehicles were being cleaned up.

There is still no information on any injuries.

We will provide updates as we receive more information about the accident.