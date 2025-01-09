Skip to Content
Top Stories

Multi–vehicle crash halts traffic on Yellowstone Highway

KIFI
By
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:37 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – All the driving lanes on Yellowstone Highway were closed following an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The accident happened near the intersection of 49th North and Yellowstone Highway around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles were involved, but when Local News 8 arrived, three vehicles were being cleaned up. 

There is still no information on any injuries.

We will provide updates as we receive more information about the accident.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content