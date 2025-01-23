Officer involved shooting in Chubbuck on Fox Court

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – This afternoon (1/23), Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies and a Chubbuck Police officer were involved in a shooting at a house on Fox Court in Chubbuck (4463 Fox Ct). The public is not in danger. The person involved in the incident was taken into custody and is getting treatment at the hospital. Thankfully, no officers were hurt. The area is secured and law enforcement, including the Critical Incident Task Force, are looking into what happened. We ask folks to say away from the area to give officers the space to conduct a thorough investigation. We will share more details when we can. Thank you for your patience.

The following is a Facebook post from Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

