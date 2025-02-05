Keeping chickens warm in harsh weather

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – As cold weather grips the area, people are looking for ways to keep chickens and other outdoor animals warm.

Captain Austin Mohler of the Shelley-Firth Fire District said every winter they see a huge spike In structure fires caused by equipment meant to keep our feathered friends comfortable.

“In our district, we'll probably respond to 5 to 10 fires that are started related to heat lamps or indoor use. Heating pads is another big one that people seem to usually put under their cat beds, and they'll short out,” said Captain Mohler.

Captain Mohler said heating lamps are the most popular choice for keeping chickens warm.

He said the lamps are safe when used properly.

“Your heat lamps, you want them away from any flammable source or whether that's bedding, straw blankets, pillows, other wood,” said Captain Mohler.

Captain Mohler also said heat lamps should not be used in sealed coops or boxes, and should be five to six feet away from any flammable material.

If you are using alternatives to heat lamps like heating pads make sure they are rated for outdoor use.