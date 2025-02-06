Rigby man charged for suspicion of distributing child sexually exploitative material

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison County Detectives have executed a search warrant in Jefferson County on suspicion of “knowingly distributing child sexually exploitative material.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Kadar G. Criddle of Rigby was taken into custody as a result of the search warrant.

They said Kadar was booked into Madison County Jail, later arraigned, and given a $100,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2025.

Madison County Detectives were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pocatello Police Department.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds people that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.