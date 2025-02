SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people were rescued by four separate agencies after an off-road accident between Swan Valley and Victor.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, dispatch received word of a possible off-road accident from a text to 911.

Bonneville County Deputies along with Search and Rescue, Swan Valley Fire, and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the call along Highway 31 around 2 P.M.

According to rescue crews, the pair is safe.