Pocatello man arrested for sexually enticing a child

Bannock County Sheriff's office
today at 11:48 AM
Published 12:06 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 32-year-old Pocatello man has been arrested for Coercion and Enticement of a Child for Sexual Activity.

The operation was a cooperative effort that included the ICAC Task Force, Pocatello Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Pocatello Police Department, working in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested James Martin on Thursday, February 13th, 2025.

“Every ICAC arrest makes our communities safer by taking these predators out of circulation,” said Attorney General Labrador.  “I’m grateful for the hard work our ICAC Unit does to keep Idaho children safe from exploitation.  The network of partnerships across the state makes it possible to take swift action in these critical situations.”

Pocatello Police Department Chief Roger Schei of the Pocatello Police Department said, “This is a testament to the power of relationships. Many agencies came together to make this arrest happen to keep our community safe, I appreciate all the hard work by the men and women who were involved.”

Martin was initially booked into the Bannock County Jail. The 32-year-old has since been transferred to a different facility.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

