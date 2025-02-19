Poky animal shelter needs your help housing foster animals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello animal shelter is looking for foster parents to take in a four-legged friend ahead of one of their busiest seasons.

Shelter managers say they have an abundance of dogs and cats looking for temporary and "fur-ever" homes. The shelter is trying to free up as much space as possible before 'kitten season' hits in the spring and volunteers are flooded with cats.

Foster pet parents can take a shelter animal into their home, and the Pocatello animal shelter will pay for all of the pet's food, bedding, and health care.

Shelter managers say this arrangement leaves the fun stuff to the foster parents.

"A foster doesn't have to do anything besides just give that animal a nice, loving environment to, be nurtured in until they're ready for adoption," Sarah Moore of Pocatello Animal Services told Local News 8.

For more information on fostering a shelter pet, click HERE.

