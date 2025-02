REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Police Department is at multiple accidents caused by slick roads.

They said on Facebook that the Streets Department is working on sanding roads.

The RPD said the worst conditions were at S 2nd E, especially between 2nd S and 3rd S.

Rexburg Police reminded people in that Facebook post to “leave lots of room, brake early, and make your appointment to get better winter tires.”