Deputies respond to fatal rollover accident outside of Grace, Idaho

MGN Online
By
New
Published 5:11 PM

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 45-year-old man from Grace, Idaho, has died after a fatal rollover accident in Caribou County. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

On Tuesday, around 8:30 PM, Caribou County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Fish Hatchery Rd. about 5.5. miles south of grace along state Highway 34.

According to the Caribou County Sheriff, a Chevrolet pickup had gone off the road and rolled. The 45-year-old driver was transported to the Caribou Medical Center by EMS before being transferred to the Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello.

The Bannock County Coroner's Office contacted the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and advised that the driver had passed away at the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

"The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the friends and family of the victim," writes Sheriff J Adam Mabey.

