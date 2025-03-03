Country superstar, Dwight Yoakam, heading to Pocatello this summer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Another major country music performer is joining the PORT's (Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre) summer lineup of concerts.

Country legend Dwight Yoakam is set to perform in Pocatello as part of his Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour on Saturday, July 26. Joining him is Grammy-winning multi-cultural Americana band The Mavericks.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner.

Tickets are available via ETIX, Friday, March 7, at 10 AM MT.

"More show announcements coming soon," writes Emma Iannacone of Bannock County.

2025 Line-up so far: