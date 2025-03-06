Train vs semi crash in Madison County – Sheriff’s deputies on scene

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a semi-truck versus train crash near north of Rexburg.

The driver of the semi and the crew of the train were both able to escape unharmed. The Madison County Sheriff's office confirmed to Local News 8 that there were no injuries from the collision.

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies, EMS, and Madison Fire were were dispatched to the site just before 2 PM, according to a post to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Sheriff's deputies have closed portions of South Railroad and Front Street to the public and expect the roads to remain closed for several hours as the fire is extinguished and the semi is removed from the tracks.

The Sheriff's Office will update the public when the roadway is reopened.

This is an active situation, Local News 8 will continue update this story with more details.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash