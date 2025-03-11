Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho Gears Up for 6th Annual Fundraising for Families Event

The following is a press release from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho (RMHC of Idaho) is excited to announce that the 6th Annual Fundraising for Families event, presented by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC), is happening again this year. Taking place from Tuesday, March 11, through Thursday, March 13, this vital campaign raises funds to support families with ill or injured children at the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC.

With a fundraising goal of $70,000, the event is powered by the generosity of Idaho Environmental Coalition, College of Eastern Idaho, Westmark Credit Union, and the East Idaho McDonald’s owner/operators—the Cichos and Johnson families—who continue their legacy of support. Additionally, a matching fund pool is available, allowing donations to go even further in supporting families in need.

“Our mission is to provide comfort, care, and resources to families with hospitalized children, and the support from our community makes this possible,” said Deborah Chessey of RMHC of Idaho. “This event directly impacts families staying at the Ronald McDonald Family Room, ensuring they have a place to rest and recharge during difficult times.”

How to Get Involved

The community is invited to participate by making donations online or by calling 208-227-2898. For more information or to donate, click HERE.

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps provide a home-away-from-home for families in Eastern Idaho. A donation as small as $20 can help provide several families with essential comforts like warm meals, laundry services, and a place to rest, ensuring they can stay close to their hospitalized child without added financial stress.

For more information about Fundraising for Families and how you can make a difference, click HERE.