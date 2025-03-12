Skip to Content
Ammon firefighters rescue 2 dogs from garage fire

today at 3:39 PM
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ammon Fire Department responded to a garage fire at a home on East Wayne Avenue.

Firefighters were able to enter the home and quickly extinguish the fire by cutting through the garage door.

The Ammon Fire Department says that two dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs from the home, and they are safe and uninjured.

The Ammon Fire Department is investigating to find the cause and ensure the fire didn’t spread anywhere else in the home.

