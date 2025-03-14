Green River Westbound tunnel clean-up to begin Monday ahead of repairs

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is set to begin clean-up on the Westbound Green River tunnel on Interstate 80, following a deadly multiple-vehicle crash on Feburary 14, 2025. The department reported progress toward tunnel cleanup via a post on the WYDOT District 3 Facebook page.

WYDOT and Clean Harbors Environmental Services will start clean-up operations in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River on Monday, March 17. The work involves removing concrete, debris, and contaminants like soot and oil.

WYDOT expects the work to take about a week and won't affect eastbound head-to-head traffic in the eastbound tunnel. Drivers are being asked to stay focused, drive carefully, and watch for roadside workers and vehicles.

Once the work is completed, WYDOT engineers will assess the damage and start repair plans. Repairs are expected to begin this summer, with traffic in the westbound tunnel resuming before winter.

“We want to thank our contractors, S & L Industrial, DeBernardi Construction and Lewis & Lewis for their responsiveness and hard work involving this incident. We also want to recognize our highway patrol and maintenance personnel who have been working 24-7 to help keep the public safe as possible while we work towards repairing the westbound tunnel, all while battling the recent spring storms,” WYDOT district construction engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

There is a legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width--on Interstate 80 traffic through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles are being asked to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s permit office for detours. For more info, click HERE.

Unpredictable weather may require last-minute plan changes, according to WYDOT engineers.