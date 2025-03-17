Lyle Lovett and his Large Band heading to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another major country star is making his way to the Mountain America Center as the venue continues to add to its Summer Lineup. Lyle Lovett and his Large Band are coming to Idaho Falls on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Lyle Lovett is a singer, composer, and actor who has redefined American music over a career spanning 14 albums. Blending country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues, his unique storytelling style breaks barriers. Since his debut in 1986, he has become an iconic performer, winning four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and being named Texas State Musician. His rich and eclectic works are cherished by many.

Pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 21 at 10 AM Mountain Time on ticketmaster.com.

