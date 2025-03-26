Hoback Canyon closed for avalanche mitigation

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Drivers commuting to or from Jackson, Wyoming, along U.S. Highway 191/89 may need to plan an alternate route for the short-term future. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a highway closure through the Hoback Canyon for avalanche mitigation on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed. Additional closures may be necessary depending on weather conditions, according to WYDOT.

For more information or updates on the closure, click HERE.