Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hoback Canyon closed for avalanche mitigation

Google Earth
By
today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:33 AM

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Drivers commuting to or from Jackson, Wyoming, along U.S. Highway 191/89 may need to plan an alternate route for the short-term future. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a highway closure through the Hoback Canyon for avalanche mitigation on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed. Additional closures may be necessary depending on weather conditions, according to WYDOT.

For more information or updates on the closure, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content