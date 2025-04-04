Local Sheriff’s Offices issues alert on agricultural equipment vandalism near Arco/Mackay

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - Farmers and property owners near Custer and Butte County, Idaho, are reporting acts of vandalism targeting their agricultural equipment.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the farmers are mainly reporting stolen or damaged wires, internal parts, and switches from Pivot Electric Panels in the Mackay and Arco areas.

"People are discovering these things as they're getting things ready for the season." Custer County Sheriff PIO Kathy Rodgers told Local News 8.

In a post on Facebook, the Custer and Butte County Sheriff's Office alerted local property owners to the issue, urged them to check their farming equipment and Pivot Electrip Panels for tampering or missing parts.

If you find damage, you are being asked to contact your County Sheriff's Office.