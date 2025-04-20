Skip to Content
Museum of Idaho presents ‘Signs of the Times’ exhibit

Every sign in the exhibit has a story behind it.
Noah Farley
Every sign in the exhibit has a story behind it.
today at 3:03 PM
Published 4:35 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Museum of Idaho's new exhibit, 'Signs of the Times', is now open to the public.

It features dozens of vintage signs and other artifacts from the eastern Idaho area.

Visitors will get a taste of design and culture throughout over a hundred years of Idaho history. Every sign in the exhibit has a story behind it.

Other exhibit items include a room key and matchbox from an early 20th century hotel and ceiling fixtures from dance halls popular in the area during the 1920s.

The 'Signs of the Times' exhibit will run through the rest of the 2025, so there's plenty of time to check it out.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

