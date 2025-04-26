Skip to Content
First glow-in-the-dark flower made commercially available to the public

Tanner McCracken
By
today at 2:19 PM
Published 4:11 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Spring has sprung, and so has a new flower that glows in the dark.

The Firefly Petunia is a flower genetically modified to give off a soft, greenish light. This is the first year the plant is available to the public through garden centers.

The entire flower glows, including its roots and leaves. This is made possible through bioluminescence, just like how certain mushrooms glow.

"This was developed with the genes from the mushroom. So they spliced the genes from the mushroom, [and] genetically modified it into a petunia, and that's where the bioluminescent glowing comes from," said Sunnyside Gardens Owner, Aaron McCracken.

McCracken says even though the flower glows, it should be cared for like any other petunia. You can have it in your house or on your patio. It does better in a pot than in the ground.

"It's an annual, just like a normal petunia. So it will die during the winter. So have it outside, enjoy it during the spring and summer, and then, before freezing temperatures in the fall, bring it inside and enjoy it as a houseplant for years to come."

If you’d like to see the firefly petunia, Sunnyside Gardens has a dark room where you can go in, let your eyes adjust to the dark, and see the flowers in their glowing glory.

You can find Sunnyside Gardens’ location and hours here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

