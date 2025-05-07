Idaho Falls schools issue warning over destructive/dangerous social media trend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Teachers and staff from Idaho Falls School District 91 are warning parents of a dangerous new social media trend affecting schools across the nation.

The warning comes from a post on the D91 Facebook page.

According to D91, students have been inserting metal or conductive items into the USB ports of school-issued devices to intentionally start a fire or cause damage. "In extreme cases, this has resulted in devices catching fire and evacuations of entire school buildings," said the post.

The trend has been circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms.

"We urge you to speak with your child about the dangers of participating in such trends and to help them understand the gravity of these actions," said D91 in the post.

D91 staff says any student who attempts the trend could face the full cost of replacing the damaged equipment, disciplinary action per school policies, and/or possible criminal charges, including vandalism.

"Our school staff will also be monitoring devices more closely and reiterating these expectations with students. Thank you for partnering with us to keep our schools safe and our learning environments focused and uninterrupted," write D91 staff in the post.