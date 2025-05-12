Missing 11-year-old has been found

UPDATE:

As of 5:10 PM, May 12, 2025, 11-year-old Christopher has been found safe, according to a post on the Rexburg Police Department's Facebook page.

UPDATE:

According to Rexburg PD, Christopher was spotted on Maple Drive near Lincoln Elementary School around 4:15 pm.

If you see or have seen him since, police are asking you to contact dispatch immediately at 208-372-5001.

ORIGINAL:

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Police in Rexburg are asking for help searching for a missing 11-year-old with a history of mental health concerns.

According to a post on the Rexburg Police Department Facebook page, 11-year-old Christopher was last seen wearing a Roblox shirt, black sweatpants, and bright green shoes. The youth has blue eyes and brown hair with spikes on the front.

He reportedly left his apartment in the area of 5th W and University Blvd and may have a green scooter.

If you see or have seen him, police are asking you to contact dispatch immediately at 208-372-5001.